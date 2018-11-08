Roy Chubby Brown has live date at the Baths Hall

Roy Chubby Brown brings his latest live show to Lincolnshire next week.

Famed for his flying helmet, his colourful suits and even more colourful language, no subject is off-limits for Chubby as he serves up another helping of the near-the-knuckle laughs that have made him one of Britain’s best-loved comedians.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, November 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk.

Please note: This show is for over-18s only. If easily offended, please stay away.