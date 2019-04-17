Rock & roll with the Music Masters in Gainsborough

The Music Masters are live in Gainsborough this weekend with a night of classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

The band has become well known around the UK for perfectly recreating the sound and atmosphere oof an age when music sent an exciting buzz around the country.

The band members are all first class musicians and have all been part of successful UK bands in the past, including Dave Berry and The Cruisers, The CFS Band, Paintbox, and The Voices of P.G. Johnson.

The show is on Saturday, April 20 at 8pm.

Tickets are £19.50 on 01427 676655 or online.