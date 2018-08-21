Rock out 80s style in Gainsborough

After rocking Gainsborough last Christmas, That 80s Rock Show is back at Trinity Arts Centre this weekend.

That 80s Rock show is an 80s nostalgia-filled, flux capacitor powered time machine show, performed by a six-piece live band playing all the biggest 80s rock classics from bands such as Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, KISS, Whitesnake, Foreigner, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Heart, Europe, Queen, Journey and many more.

And audiences are actively encouraged to get dressed up in all their 80s finery for the gig.

A band spokesman said: “This isn’t just a band on stage, oh no, this is a show with every character from Ajax Almighty to Jeff Leopard to Barbie-Ann Ken dressed in their 80s finery performing, engaging and entertaining relentlessly.

“We love to get the audience involved and make our show an entire event.

“The band’s energy and love for the music is truly infectious and the show goes down a storm with all ages and generations.

“We are everyone’s guilty pleasure.

The show has been performed all across the UK’s theatres and headline festivals this summer and now it arrives in Gainsborough on Saturday, August 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £15 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk