Rock like heroes for heroes in Lincoln

Celebrate some of the greatest names in rock music and support Help for Heroes at the same time in Lincoln this weekend in Rock For Heroes at the New Theatre Royal.

Performed by a full live rock band and superb singers, Rock For Heroes features classic hits by legendary artists such as Dire Straits, Status Quo, Queen, David Bowie, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Bryan Adams, Elton John, Simple Minds and more.

Not so much a tribute band, more a show paying tribute to some of the best.

And there will be a chance to pay tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces heroes too by donating to a collection for Help for Heroes at the event.

The show is on Sunday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 and £21.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk