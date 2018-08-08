Rip It Up for a night that is Strictly 60’s classics

Rip It Up is back at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next month.

Following the smash hit success of Rip It Up Dancing Through The 50’s last year - which was acclaimed as the most exciting Strictly Come Dancing spin-off tour ever – Rip It Up in now bringing the swinging 60’s soundtrack to life in an explosion of song and dance.

Strictly Come Dancing champions Harry Judd and Louis Smith MBE and people’s champion Aston Merrygold are forming the ultimate boy band of dance, presenting everlasting hits from the decade that changed not just a generation but the world.

From Merseybeat, Motown and mod to west coast and Woodstock.

Backed by the Rip It Up live band and an exciting supporting cast of singers and dancers, the Strictly champions will dance to songs from British legends such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, the Bee Gees, Small Faces and The Kinks, and American superstars such as The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel, The Byrds, The Doors, and The Mamas & The Papas.

The show comes to the Baths Hall on September 13.

Tickets are priced £100 each for VIP meet and greet, and £37.50, £30 and £22.50 for standard.

Tickets are available now on 0844 854 2776 or www.bathshall.co.uk