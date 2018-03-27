REVIEW: SnowDome boasts a flurry of activities for all ages

SnowDome at Tamworth is well worth a visit for families looking for a day out that will cater for kids of different ages.

From Chesterfield, the facility is just over an hour’s drive down the M1 and has ample on-site parking.

For toddlers, it boasts a ‘snowplay’ area with a gentle mini-slope for tubing, wooden sleds and a good sized play area.

Kids who can handle a little more in the way of adrenaline can enjoy tiny sledging or tiny tubing on one of the academy slopes.

There’s a choice of sleds and tubes to try out, under lights and disco music.

During the sessions kids can go down the slope as often as they like.

For bigger children there’s junior tubing, on a 170m main slope that also plays host to tobogganing sessions, snowboarding and skiing.

The tobogganing lends itself to competitive inter-family racing and adults can accompany children on the descent.

Staff are on hand at various points along the slope to keep speeds reasonable and ensure safe passage.

Ice skating, swimming and indoor climbing are also on offer at the SnowDome, with a restaurant and cafe open for refreshments.