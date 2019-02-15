Reginald D Hunter bringing new live show to Lincoln this summer

Reginald D Hunter brings his new live show Facing The Beast to Lincoln this summer.

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter is back with more of the searingly honest material that has garnered him a popular fan base that spans the generations.

His appearances on television have included Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, QI and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow up Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border, both of which documented the growth of American popular song.

During his two decades of being based in the UK, he has become one of British comedy’s best-known performers, famous for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality.

His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversia.

But it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

He is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on June 27.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk