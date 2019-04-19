Reggae legends UB40 have a date in Lincoln

British reggae legends UB40 are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week on their 40th anniversary tour.

The tour is called For The Many, named after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s 2017 general election slogan and he title of their latest album, which was released last year – their first new studio album in five years.

Naming themselves after the unemployment benefit form, UB40 formed in 1978, before releasing their debut album, Signing Off, in 1980.The album is still considered by many to be one of the greatest reggae albums ever released by a British band.

The success of Signing Off marked the start of dominant decade in the 1980s as a string of top 10 albums followed including Present Arms (1981), UB44 (1982), Labour of Love (1983), Geffery Morgan (1984), Rat in the Kitchen (1986), Labour of Love II (1989), Guns In The Ghetto (1997) and Labour of Love III (1998).

As well as their critically-acclaimed albums, the band are known for some of the most iconic singles of the last 30 years, including Red, Red Wine (a number one), Rat In Mi Kitchen, One In Ten, Don’t Break My Heart, Homely Girl, Many Rivers to Cross, and Sing Our Own Song.

They also had two huge hits in collaboration with The Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, a cover of Sonny & Cher’s I Got You Babe (another number one) and Breakfast in Bed.

They are at the Engine Shed on Tuesday, April 23.

Tickets are £37, 50 on 0 871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk