The Red Herring Comedy Club is back at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with three more rising stars from the UK circuit.

This latest instalment features Damian Clark, Huge Davies, Emmanuel Sonubi and MC Tom Toal.

The Red Herring Comedy Club is back this weekend

The show is on Saturday, November 24 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.