The Red Herring Comedy Club is back at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with David Trent, Tez Ilyas (from BBC1’s Man Like Mobeen) and MC Rich Wilson.

The show is on Saturday, June 2 at 8pm.

Tickets are £18, £14 and £12 (group discounts available for orders of 10 or more tickets) on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrillhall.com

Please note: The comedy club contains strong language and is recommended for over-18s only.