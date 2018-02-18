Recipe: Rocket and Salmon Putanesca

Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
2tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
½ tsp chilli flakes
50g black olives, chopped
1tbsp capers, chopped
200ml passata
2 salmon fillets
200g spaghetti
1 bag rocket
Method
Fill a kettle with water and bring to the boil.
Heat the oil in a frying pan and gently cook the garlic, just when it starts to become golden, add the chilli, olives
and capers cook for 1 minute then add the passata and stir.
Pour the boiling water into a large saucepan and cook the pasta according to the pack instructions.
Lay the salmon fillets on top of the sauce, season with pepper and cover tightly with foil. Leave to gently bubble
and steam for 8-10 minutes
When the salmon is cooked, carefully lift out of the pan and set aside on a warm plate. When the pasta is
cooked drain and return to the pan, add the rocket, along with the sauce. Stir well so it’s totally coated and the
rocket is wilted. Taste to check the seasoning.
Divide the pasta between 2 plates, flake the salmon over the top and serve.
* For more recipes like this, visit: www.makemoreofsalad.com