RECIPE: Delicious dessert is a ‘Key’ creation

This classic American dessert is traditionally made with Key limes from the Florida Keys, but it is now a popular pud all over the world – and this Walker’s Nurseries version, created by chef Mark, never fails to please.

For the sponge:

225g caster sugar

225g butter, softened

4 large eggs

275g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp milk

2 limes, zest

For the filling:

4 large egg yolks

397ml tin condensed milk

5 limes, zest and juice

300ml double cream

To decorate:

Whipped cream

Lime wedges

PREPARATION TIME

30 minutes

COOKING TIME

30 minutes, plus six hours chilling. Serves 10-12

METHOD

For the sponge, preheat the oven to 170°c.

Grease and base-line two 25cm loose-bottom spring-form cake tins with greaseproof paper.

Put the sugar and butter in a large bowl.

Cream the two ingredients using an electric hand mixer or stand mixer until the mixture is pale and creamy.

Add the eggs one at a time.

Sieve the flour and baking powder together into a separate bowl, then add to the mixture along with the milk and lime zest.

Beat for two minutes until well incorporated and you have a smooth batter.

Spoon the mixture evenly between the two cake tins and bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, until golden on top and firm to the touch.

Leave in the cake tins to cool completely.

For the filling, while the sponge is cooling, make the filling.

Place the egg yolks, condensed milk and lime juice into a bowl and mix together.

Once fully incorporated the mix should thicken.

In a separate bowl whip the cream until ribbons start to form.

Be careful not to over-whip the cream, as it will be too thick to mix into the lime mixture.

Fold the cream into the lime mixture with the lime zest using a metal spoon.

To assemble the cake, leave one layer of the cake in its tin.

Spoon three-quarters of the lime mixture onto this cake layer and smooth over to completely cover the cake.

Remove the greaseproof paper from the other cake, turn the cake upside-down so you have a flat top, and place this sponge layer on the lime mixture.

Use the rest of the lime mixture to cover the cake, smoothing it with a palette knife. Chill the cake in the fridge for at least six hours, but preferably overnight.

Remove from cake carefully from the tin.

Decorate with whipped cream rosettes and lime wedges.