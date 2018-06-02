RECIPE: Chicken and mozzarella sandwich loaf

Great to make ahead for a picnic and will definitely stand out from the crowd. Move over limp sarnies, the sandwich loaf has arrived!

This recipe serves four to six people and takes 15 minutes to prepare plus standing time.

Ingredients

1 ciabatta style loaf

2 tbsp pesto

6-8 long cos leaves

150g mozzarella, sliced

Jar roasted vegetables (peppers, aubergines, courgettes etc)

1 cooked chicken breast torn into pieces

Method

Cut the top off the loaf approximately a quarter of the way down and pull the soft bread out of the centre to make a bowl shape of the crust with a 2cm layer of bread inside.

Spread the pesto in a thin layer all over the inside of the bread bowl then layer half of the cos leaves over the bottom, then add a layer of mozzarella then the roast veg then the chicken. Repeat this till the bread bowl is full. End with a layer of cos leaves.

Replace the lid and tightly wrap the whole thing in cling film and balance a can on top to weigh it down. Leave to firm up for 1-4 hrs. Cut into slices to serve.

Note: Dry the roast veg and mozzarella on kitchen roll and make sure you don’t use too much pesto to avoid the bread getting too soggy.

