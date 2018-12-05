Rapunzel is letting down her hair at Lincoln Performing Arts

The classic fairytale Rapunzel is being brought to life at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this Christmas.

In a far off kingdom, Rapunzel is locked away from the world ‘to keep her safe’.

As she grows up, Rapunzel dreams of adventures and life outside of her tall tower.

And her hair grows longer and longer and longer.

Adapted from the original fairy tale, this magical musical play explores how the power of love can both blind us and help us see.

Performed by University of Lincoln drama students, the show runs from Wednesday, December 12 until Christmas Eve.

For show times and tickets, visit www.lpac.co.uk