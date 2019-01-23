Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo star in screening of Antony & Cleopatra at Trinity Arts

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo star in a screening of Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra as part of the NT Live series at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

Caesar and his assassins are dead and General Mark Antony now rules Rome.

But at the fringes of a war-torn empire, the Egyptian queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen in love.

In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.

The screening is on Sunday, January 27 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk