Ragdolls are in Gainsborough with some Frankie Valli classics

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute group The Ragdolls are live at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

The first part of the show goes back to where it all began, with the group performing the classic 50’s hits like Teenager In Love and Why Do Fools Fall In Love?

The second half of the show is party time, where all the famous hits come out, such as, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Let’s Hang On, Working My Way Back To You, and more.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk