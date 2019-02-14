Quartet is bringing some musical change to Lincoln

The Ligeti String Quartet is presenting the concert The Music of Change at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

Exploring various forms of change through music, the programme features the music of University of Lincoln’s own Dr Litha Efthymiou, with her 2015 work Tread Softly, which has been heard throughout the UK including at the Royal Albert Hall.

The concert also features pieces by August Reid Thomas, John Cage, Wadada Leo Smith and Gloria Coates.

The concert is on Thursday, February 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk