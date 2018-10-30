Puppetry of the Penis is at the Plowright for 20th anniversary tour

The Australian comedy phenomenon that is Puppetry of the Penis comes to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Essentially, two naked men manipulating their male parts, the show has been worldwide hit for more than 20 years.

This new show features penile interpretations of the Eiffel Tower, the Loch Ness Monster, the pelican and the iconic hamburger, alongside a host of new installations.

It is at the Plowright on Saturday, November 3 at 8pm.

Tickets are £23 and £20 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/puppetry-of-the-penis