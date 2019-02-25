Punk legends The Stranglers are live at the Baths Hall

The Stranglers are returning to Lincolnshire next week with their Back on the Tracks tour.

Still at the top of their game after 44 years, the punk legends continue to be as popular as ever.

As well as touring this year, the band has also been busy writing and rehearsing new material so audiences can expect to experience some of these new cuts, alongside classic favourites and lesser-performed numbers.

Special guests for the tour will be rhythm & blues legends Dr Feelgood.

The Stranglers are in Lincolnshire at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, March 5.

Tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk