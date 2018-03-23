Psychic star Steve Holbrook is live in Walkeringham

World renowned psychic medium Steve Holbrook brings his talents back to Walkeringham this week as part of his latest UK tour.

n ex-hairdresser Steve feels that the years he spent behind the chair at a busy salon in Leeds, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits.

People used to come in and book for their hair cut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from their loved one.

His latest visit to Walkeringham is on Sunday, March 25 at the village hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 on 07789 176256.