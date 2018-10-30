Psychic Sally bringing 10th anniversary tour to Lincoln

The award-winning medium Sally Morgan - aka Psychic Sally - is live at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

A regular on TV, as well as at theatres around the world, Sally has been amazing audiences with her abilities for the last decade and this is her 10th anniversary tour.

She said: “The shows will be psychic dynamite and although they are undoubtedly entertaining, there is also a very serious side, which is to give audience members messages of hope and love from the other side’.

She is in Lincoln on Wednesday, November 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk