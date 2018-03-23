Proms in the Paddock in Bransby this summer

The Bransby Horses charity is staging a special Proms in the Paddock event this summer.

As part of the charity’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Proms in the Paddock will

feature music performed by the 1940’s inspired vocal trio Blighty Belles, Hatfield

Brass Band from Doncaster, the Wheatsheaf Singers, Mollie Sayers and Rachel Grey.

The evening will conclude with a rousing Last Night of the Proms style finale where flag waving and singing are to be encouraged.

Pack your own picnic or enjoy a range of delicious food and drink on site.

Guests are advised to bring blankets and folding chairs to enjoy the musical entertainment and there is also the opportunity to purchase a gazebo pitch in advance (limited availability, please email events@bransbyhorses.co.uk).

The concert is on June 23 and tickets are £15 per person at www.bransbyhorses.co.uk