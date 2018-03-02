POSTPONED: Sarah Millican shows rescheduled

Sarah Millican’s shows at The Baths Hall on Friday, March 2 and Saturday, March 3 have been postponed due to the bad weather.

The decision was taken due to the travel challenges faced by many people across the region due to the freezing conditions.

The comedy star tweeted: “Sad to announce that these shows are being rescheduled but it’s for the safety of all.”

The March 2 show will now be on Monday, March 26, while the March 3 show will be on Monday, April 30.

Tickets will remain valid for each of the respective dates.

Refunds will be available from point of purchase up to and including Monday, March 19 for those unable to make the rescheduled dates.