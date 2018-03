The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe has rescheduled its shows for this weekend due to the bad weather.,

Patsy Cline & Friends, due to take place on Friday, March 2, will now be on Thursday, April 19.

And Britain’s Got Talent star Jess Robinson’s show on Saturday, March 3, has been moved to Saturday, March 17.

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates and refunds offered if ticket holders are not able to make the rescheduled date.