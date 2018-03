The English Piano Trio is performing at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend.

The ensemble will play Haydn’s Trio in G minor Hob.XV:19, Beethoven’s, Trio op.70 No.1 in D ‘The Ghost’ and Schubert’s Trio in E flat Op.100.

The concert is on Sunday, March 11 at 3pm and tickets are £16 and £14 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2CoD1u4