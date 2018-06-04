Peppa Pig time at the New Theatre Royal

Peppa Pig is coming to Lincoln next week a brand new live show.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure will feature a new story, loads of songs and heaps of fun

And it comes to the New Theatre Royal on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure marks the ninth consecutive year of Peppa Pig live theatre tours since 2009.

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle patter of rain.

Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Richard Lewis once again takes the helm for this new live stage adaptation of the popular animated TV series which he directs and has adapted for the theatre.

He has also adapted and directed the four previous Peppa Pig live stage shows.

The show features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Performances in Lincoln are at 1pm and 4pm on June 13 and 10am and 1pm on June 14.

Tickets are £18 (£16 under-16s, £64 family ticket) on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk