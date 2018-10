In town in time for Halloween, Kindred Theatre is presenting The Haunted Man at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

Based on a ghost story by Charles Dickens, the performance combines candlelight, shadows, puppetry, music and theatrical storytelling in a tale of love, loss, friendship and memories.

The performance is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, October 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and £14 on o1427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk