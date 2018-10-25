Pasadena Roof Orchestra is swinging into town for the weekend

The Pasadena Roof Orchestra is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with its concert Puttin’ on the Ritz.

The orchestra has gained a world-wide reputation, specialising in re-creating the glories of popular dance music from the 1920s and 1930s.

The show includes impeccable arrangements, from the likes of Ray Noble and Duke Ellington, as well as melodies that were sung by Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby and Al Bowlly.

The band leader is the crooner Duncan Galloway.

The show is on Saturday, October 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 (£10 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk

Please note: This show contains comedy of a British nature.