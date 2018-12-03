Panto time with GMTS and Sleeping Beauty in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is presenting the pantomime Sleeping Beauty at Trinity Arts Centre this week.

All the usual characters will be there to get you cheering in the aisles.

Will the handsome prince get his princess and Carabosse get her comeuppance?

The show is on until Sunday, December 9.

Performances are at 7pm each night from Wednesday, December 5 to Saturday, December 8, plus matinees at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for all shows are £12 for adults and £10 for children and available on 01427 676655, online at www.trinityarts.co.uk and from the Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard.