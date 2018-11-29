Panto season is here with Sleeping Beauty in Gainsborough

Christmas officially gets underway at Trinity Arts Centre next week as the award-winning Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society presents its annual pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

As is the norm with pantomime, this is a fun-filled, family show to start your Christmas celebrations off in style.

All the usual characters will be there to get you cheering in the aisles, from Princess Beauty herself and the handsome prince, to the evil Carabosse who does everything she can to destroy Beauty and bring her down.

Will the prince finally get his princess and will Carabosse get her comeuppance?

The only way to find out is to come and see the show.

The show opens on Wednesday, December 5 and runs until Sunday, December 9.

Performances are at 7pm each evening, Wednesday to Saturday.

There are also two matinees at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for all shows are £12 for adults and £10 for children and available on 01427 676655 or online at www.trinityarts.co.uk.

Tickets are also available from the Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard.

The group’s first show for 2019 will be the musical comedy Sister Act.

Based on the hit film, the show follows the hilarious exploits of a gangster’s girl hiding in a nunnery and both she and the nuns discovering the power of sisterhood.

For more information on the group, visit www.gainsboroughmusica.wixsite.com