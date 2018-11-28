Panto is good to go in Lincoln with Snow White at the New Theatre Royal

TV and West End star Amelia Lily will head the cast for this year’s Christmas pantomime Snow White and Seven Dwarves at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal.

Amelia, who will play the Unicorn Fairy, is best known for her TV appearances on X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother and her West End role in American Idiot and playing Princess Fiona on the recent UK tour of Shrek the Musical.

Amelia is joined in the cast by CBBC star Barney Harwood as the show’s heartthrob Huntsman.

Barney is a well-loved TV presenter, most noted for his appearances on Prank Patrol and Blue Peter on CBBC and, most recently, Celebrity MasterChef.

Barney admits he’s a bit cheeky, a character trait which lends itself perfectly to pantomime.

Fellow CBBC man, Christopher Johnson - best known as Yonko - will play Muddles.

Christopher is back by popular demand after previous performances in Aladdin and Alice in Wonderland.

Joey Howard, makes his New Theatre Royal debut as flirtatious Nurse Flossy.

Named comedian of the year’ Joey is known for being an enduring and versatile comedian and used to delivering comedy sketches, musical routines and impressions.

Taking the title role of Snow White will be Sophie Gaudie, who joins the cast after a string of stage performances around the UK.

And completing the principal cast is Janine Johnson as the Wicked Queen who is, by turn, both cruel and also totally fabulous.

An acclaimed singer, Janine has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists including Paloma Faith, Take That, The Kaiser Chiefs, The Who and even the late George Michael.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs from Friday, December 7 until January 6.

Tickets start from £15 and school rates are available on request.

Relaxed and signed performances are also available, see the website at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for more details of when these are.

Tickets are available now from the box office on 01522 519999.