Panto fun with Aladdin at the Plowright

The second pantomime of the season comes to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week as Kimberley Performing Arts Centre dance group presents Aladdin.

Experience the magic of the lamp brought to you in a fun-filled panto for all the family featuring local talent with plenty of singing, dancing and laughs.

The show is on Saturday, December 9 at 2pm and 7pm and again on Sunday, December 10 at 2pm.

Tickets are £7 and £6 (£20 family ticket) on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2zveKgP