Panto for adults in the Plowright woods

The Market Theatre Company is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this week with its new adult panto, Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods. Suitable only for over-16s, the show in on Friday, November 16 at 7.30pm. The adult panto Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods is at the Plowright this week Tickets are £19.70 at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk