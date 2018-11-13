Panto for adults in the Plowright woods

The Market Theatre Company is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this week with its new adult panto, Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods.

Suitable only for over-16s, the show in on Friday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

The adult panto Hansel & Gretel Go Down in the Woods is at the Plowright this week

Tickets are £19.70 at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk