Opera classic La Traviata from London at the Theatre Royal

Opera beams back into the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week with Richard Eyre’s production of Verdi’s La Traviata at the Royal Opera House in London.

One of the most popular of operas, La Traviata is the story of Alfredo who falls in love in with the courtesan Violetta glamorous Paris society.

But underneath the surface run darker undercurrents, leading to a tragic ending.

The screening is on Wednesday, January 30 at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk