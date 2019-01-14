Opera beams into Lincoln with screening of The Queen of Spades from London

Classic opera comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week with a recording of Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades from the Royal Opera House in London.

In this intense opera of obsession and the supernatural, Gherman is caught between the woman he loves and a destructive fixation.

The Queen of Spades is based on a short story by Pushkin, and comes to the Royal Opera House in a new production that has already garnered five-star reviews in Amsterdam.

The production is set in 1890, the year of the opera’s premiere.

This is an engrossing portrayal of a tortured creative artist and a gripping piece of gothic storytelling.

Starring Aleksandrs Antonenko and Eva-Maria Westbroek, the screening is on Tuesday, January 22 at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk