One Woman Sex and the City heading to Lincolnshire

Hit TV show Sex and the City gets the comedy treatment at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this spring in One Woman Sex and the City.

A parody on love, friendship and shoes, this loving tribute and send-up takes audiences through a laughter-infused version of all six seasons of the beloved show.

TJ Dawe, director and co-creator of the One Man Star Wars Trilogy and One Man Lord of the Rings, teams up with comedy performer Kerry Ipema to bring all the series’ classic characters to life as they brunch, banter, argue, support each other and swoon over men and Manolos.

There will be puns, cosmopolitans and audience participation.

For anyone who remembers the naked dress, the tantric sex demonstration, the post-it note, and he’s just not that into you, One Woman Sex and the City will provide a great reminder of why this series and its characters have stayed so firmly in women’s hearts and minds.

The show is at the Baths Hall on May 12.

Tickets are £16 on 0844 8542776 or https://goo.gl/cXG2hU