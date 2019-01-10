NT Live is back at Gainsborough with Richard II

National Theatre Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week with Simon Russell Beale in Shakespeare’s Richard II.

Richard II is irresponsible, foolish and vain.

His weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray and his court into uproar.

Seeing no other option but to seize power, the ambitious Bolingbroke challenges the throne and the king’s divine right to rule.

Simon Russell Beale returns to NT Live screens following appearances in Timon of Athens and King Lear.

The screening is on Tuesday, January 15 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk