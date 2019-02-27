Newcomers Morganway have a live date in Gainsborough

East Anglian-based Americana outfit Morganway are playing Westview Live in Gainsborough in March as part of their latest UK tour.

The band consists of twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan,plus Nicole J Terry, SJ Mortimer, Matt Brocklehurst and Ed Bullinger

They have already supported The Shires live and been championed by BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris.

Their first single, Frozen in Time, is available to stream now.

They are in Gainsborough on March 23, supported by Hannah Paris and Lucy Grubb.

For details, go to www.facebook.com/events/2011758078891655/