New play I’m Not Running live from London at Trinity Arts Centre

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough next week with David Hare’s explosive new play I’m Not Running.

Pauline Gibson has spent her life as a doctor, the inspiring leader of a local health campaign.

When she crosses paths with her old boyfriend, a stalwart loyalist in Labour party politics, she’s faced with an agonising decision.

What’s involved in sacrificing your private life and your piece of mind for something more than a single issue?

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, January 31 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk