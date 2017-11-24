Soul icons Shalamar set for Sheffield

Soul icons Shalamar are heading to Sheffield on their Friends 35th anniversary comeback tour.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the name Shalamar became synonymous with catchy feel-good dance music. The New York-based band – credited with helping to introduce body-popping to the UK – are best known for a string of worldwide hits such as The Second Time Around, Make That Move, I Owe You One, I Can Make You Feel Good, There It Is, Friends and A Night To Remember.

The band ended in 1991, reforming briefly in 1996 and more permanently in 1999, when they began touring again.

It is now fronted by Jeffrey Daniel, the man who taught Michael Jackson the moonwalk and co-choreographed and featured in the King of Pop’s Smooth Criminal and Bad videos during a 20-year creative partnership, Grammy-award winning Howard Hewett, voted one of the world’s top 10 soulful singers of all time, and former Absolute star Carolyn Griffey.

Shalamar play The Foundry, Sheffield, on Saturday, November 25 – For tickets, see foundrysu.com

