Sheffield solo show for Last Shadow Puppets star Miles Kane

Singer-songwriter Miles Kane – co-frontman of Arctic Monkeys’ star Alex Turner’s side project The Last Shadow Puppets – has announced a solo tour, including a show in Sheffield.

The 32-year-old, from The Wirral, said: “It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage.

“I cannot wait to get up and perform a high energy set with a couple of new bangers thrown in. Bring it on.”

Miles, who is currently in the studio working on a new record, his first solo material since 2013’s acclaimed Don’t Forget Who You Are, plays Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Wednesday, May 30.

Tickets go on sale at 9am tomorrow, Thursday, March 29, from gigsandtours.com