Sheffield show for Tea Pad orchestra

Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra don’t care what genre you choose to put them in – western swing, country blues, ragtime hokum or whatever else – as long as you understand that they’re 100 per cent sincere.

Described as “Newcastle’s finest swing-honkytonk-rockabilly band”, the Tea Pad sound draws on a range of influences – from Bob Wills to Django Reinhardt, George Jones to Cab Calloway – yet ultimately sounds like nobody else.

The band – frontman Rob, guitarist Ben Fitzgerald, Tom Cronin on mandolin and harmonica, accordian player Colin Nicholson and Ted Harbot on double bass – are five years into a story which began with four friends studying folk and traditional music at Newcastle University and now sees them playing clubs, dancehalls and festivals across Europe.

They play Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios on Friday, November 24.

Support comes from Sheffield folk trio Two Birds One Stone – singer Rebecca Philip and Buffalo Skinners pair James Nicholls and Peter Seccombe.

See yellowarch.com

MORE MUSIC NEWS:

Early-bird tickets for Sheffield festival

Sheffield’s Sherlocks delighted with Liam Gallagher support slot

Public Service announcement for Sheffield

Sleeper awake and set for Sheffield