Record Review with Kevin Bryan

It’s time for Kevin Bryan to review some of the new music releases.

The Peter Green Story - Man of the World (Wienerworld). This fascinating new Wienerworld DVD chronicles the rise and ultimately tragic fall from grace of Peter Green, the supremely gifted blues guitarist who rose to fame with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers during the mid sixties and went on to form Fleetwood Mac before his drug induced departure from the band in 1970. Well-informed talking heads such as Mick Fleetwood, Carlos Santana and Noel Gallagher are wheeled on alongside Green himself to supply their observations on a sadly troubled musician whose economical playing style and sweetness of tone have influenced a whole host of rock luminaries over the years.

The James Cotton Band - Live & On The Move/High Energy/ 00% Cotton (Retroworld). This splendid CD re-issue shines a long overdue spotlight on James Cotton’s muscular musical output as itm brings together the contents of the three albums that the singer and blues harmonica ace recorded for the Buddah label during the mid-70s. The Mississippi-born musician spent a sizeable chunk of his career as a key member of the Muddy Waters backing line-up but Cotton’s sterling work with his own

band also repays closer investigation, and his 1976 live set, Live & On The Move is a particularly forceful and compelling affair.

Steve Logan - Backstreets Of Eden (Moondragon Records) Welsh singer and songwriter Steve Logan has paid his dues in no uncertain fashion, including time spent busking on the unforgiving streets of London and a stint as frontman of a Free/Bad Company tribute band, Free Again. Steve’s recording career began in some style with 2014’s well received Signs and Wonders and his fourth solo album, Backstreets of London, is a melodic gem of the highest order, patently influenced by the likes of Bob Dylan and Neil Young and delivering a refreshing blend of gentle poetic introspection and passionate rock anthems elevated by the eloquent guitar work of Logan’s long term musical sidekick Rhys Wilson.

Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys/Asleep at the Wheel - Fathers and Sons (Retroworld). This interesting compilation was first released by Epic Records in 1975, coupling some classic archive recordings from the founding fathers of Western Swing, Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys with the latest album from their new signings, Ray Benson’s Asleep at the Wheel. The latter outfit helped to keep this distinctive musical genre alive with an infectious approach to music-making which also drew on elements of jump jive, rhythm and blues and early rock and roll. Their affectionate covers of Louis Jordan’s Choo Choo Ch’Boogie and Count Basie’s Jumpin’ At The Woodside capture the essence of Asleep at the Wheel’s life enhancing sound.