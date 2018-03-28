New home for South Yorkshire music festival

South Yorkshire’s annual music & arts festival Underneath The Stars returns this summer – at a new home.

The festival – organised by the family production team of folk singer-songwriter Kate Rusby, and now in its fifth year – is relocating from Cannon Hall Farm in Cawthorne, near Barnsley, to the nearby Cinderhill Farm.

A spokesman said: “We are returning with another exciting line-up of established and emerging talent across the folk, jazz, roots, bluegrass, fusion and Americana music worlds, as well as the promise of enticing workshops, arts, crafts and food stalls, highlighting the creative talents of the region.”

Acts already confirmed include Grammy Award winning songwriter and activist Steve Earle with his band The Dukes and George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, as well as Barnsley-born Kate herself.

Barnsley-based best-selling author Joanne Harris, famous for her novel Chocolat, will also be presenting an audio-visual show combining original music, songs and stories.

The festival takes place from Friday-Sunday, July 20-22.

Tickets are now on sale from underneaththestarsfest.co.uk – entry is free for children aged under-seven.

The spokesman said: “It promises a warm welcome to this beautiful and cosy corner of rural South Yorkshire.”