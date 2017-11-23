Former Catfish star Billy Bibby set to roar into Doncaster

Former Catfish and the Bottleman star Billy Bibby is bringing his new band to Doncaster.

Billy, one of the founder members of the acclaimed Welsh rockers, left in 2014, shortly before the band released their top-10 debut album.

A year later he started his own band, Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles, and has been steadily performing, recording and building the fanbase ever since.

While Billy is proud to have been part of Catfish and their platinum-selling debut album The Balcony, his music is taking on a different direction as he fronts a project showcasing his own songwriting.

“Leaving Catfish was just one of those things,” he says.

“I am very proud of what I achieved in Catfish, I look back on it with fond memories, but I’m just focused on the future now.

“I just want it to be as big as possible – I’m not afraid of success and everything that comes with it.”

A spokesman said: “Billy’s expressive voice surprises and delights the listener with its flawless, timeless, and effortless qualities.”

Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles play The Leopard, West Street, Doncaster, tomorrow, Friday, November 24.

Tickets are £10 on the door, or £8 in advance from www.leopard-doncaster.co.uk

