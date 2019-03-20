Morganway are bringing Americana to Gainsborough

East Anglian-based Americana outfit Morganway are playing Westview Live in Gainsborough this weekend as part of their latest UK tour.

The band consists of twin brothers Callum (guitar & volcals) and Kieran Morgan (guitar),plus Nicole J Terry (fiddle and vocals), SJ Mortimer (vocals), Matt Brocklehurst (keyboards) and Ed Bullinger (drums).

Callum said: “I am the main songwriter, although each one of us plays a vital role in the overall sound and experience of Morganway.”

Inspired by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac and other classic guitar bands such as The Eagles, Morganway have quickly built a name for themselves on the UK live circuit.

They have already supported The Shires live and been championed by BBC Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris.

Their first single, Frozen in Time, is available to stream now.

They are in Gainsborough on Saturday, March 23, supported by Hannah Paris and Lucy Grubb.

For details, go to www.facebook.com/events/2011758078891655

See also

Lincoln date for Sleaford Mods