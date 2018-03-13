Morgan & West are time-travelling into Lincoln

Magical duo Morgan & West are live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week.

No future is left unseen as the 19th century’s greatest magic duo burst into the 21st century with a show brimming over with baffling magic, unparalleled precognitive powers, and a totally genuine ability to travel through time.

A a conjuring spectacular, the pair will present an evening filled with magic, mystery and the unexplainable.

The is on Thursday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2HsRgfW