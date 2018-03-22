Money For Nothing bringing sound of Dire Straits to Lincoln

The stadium rock sound of Dire Straits will fill the air at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal this weekend with a live gig by tribute band Money For Nothing.

Money For Nothing formed in 2000 and have performed all around the world.

Fronting the band is guitarist and Mark Knopfler sound-alike Aled Williams.

Behind him the line-up features top-class and experienced musicians that make this band a worthy tribute to Dire Straits.

Aled and all the band have studied Dire Straits in great depth to be as close as possible to the real thing.

Their Lincoln date is on Saturday, March 24. at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced £24.50 are available on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2G8jijV