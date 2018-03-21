Mercury bringing the best of Queen to Lincoln

The legendary sound of Queen and Freddie Mercury comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend with tribute band Mercury.

After more than a decade on tour, Mercury have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

With a dynamic stage show that fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man, backed by superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work, Mercury faithfully recreate the distinctive Queen experience.

As well as the showmanship, the band brings audiences a plethora of classic hits including Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Hammer To Fall and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The gig is on Sunday, March 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23, £17 and £12 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2prQNmW