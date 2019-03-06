Mash Report star Nish Kumar live in Lincoln

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and star of BBC2’s The Mash Report Nish Kumar is live in Lincoln this weekend.

The title of the tour is It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves and is a quote from Terminator 2.

Comedy star Nish Kumar is live in Lincoln this weekend. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

There will be jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days.

As well as The Mash Report, Nish is also a regular on shows like QI, Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

He is at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 0871 2200260 or www.engineshed.co.uk